Alexa Bliss Would Like To Run It Back With Charlotte Flair, Enjoys Facing Her
July 31, 2025 | Posted by
Alexa Bliss is partnered with Charlotte Flair right now, but Flair would be her first pick to have a rematch against. Bliss was interviewed for the WWE on Netflix Instagram account and during the conversation, she was asked which opponent she would like to “run it back” with.
“Well, she’s my tag partner right now, but I really liked having matches against Charlotte Flair,” Bliss replied.
Biss and Flair will compete against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.
