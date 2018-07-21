Alexa Bliss Says It Doesn’t Bother Her That She Doesn’t Get Credit For Ring Work

In an interview with the Cheap Seats podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Alexa Bliss spoke about not getting the credit she deserves for her in-ring work in WWE. Here are highlights:

On not getting credit for her in-ring work: “I don’t, but here’s the thing, I’m a bad guy. Who likes a bad guy that does a lot of flashy things? You know what I mean? It is my job to be hated, so if that means coming in when the opportunity is right and cashing in on other people’s misfortunes in the ring that is what I am going to do. Now, when I become a good guy, are people going to see a brand new skill set from me? Absolutely. Right now, my job isn’t to wow the crowd with my in-ring ability, my job is to be hated, which is what I love to do. My job is to be hated because people get that much madder when I win a title because they talk about me not being able to wrestle in the ring—I can, but I am choosing not to, and the fact that when I win and they are getting angry that only means that I am doing my job that much more.”

On Ronda Rousey’s ability to emote in the ring: “I am absolutely impressed. She does really well at her facial expressions, which I appreciate because I am really big on facial expressions. It is really easy to appreciate the fact that you know she has been hit before, and you know that pain, you have that emotional connection to her one way or another when you watch her perform. I was very impressed with her match against Nia Jax, and also her match at WrestleMania with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, it was just awesome. I am very proud of her and it’ll be fun to see where things go with that.”