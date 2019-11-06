wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Says Her Career Is ‘Just Fine’ After Injury Report
November 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss isn’t sweating the status of her career in the wake of a new injury, swatting aside a question about if she should cut back. Bliss responded to a tweet asking if she should “cut back on the amount of dates or step down from being an active wrestler” after it was reported she was dealing with a shoulder injury, replying as you can see below.
It was confirmed on WWE Backstage that Bliss has an undisclosed injury, but it was said she will be back to the ring very soon.
Maybe try cutting back on the pointless stories & stop worrying about my career. It’s just fine https://t.co/zpNt1btovr
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Natalya Discusses What Happened With The Delays In Saudi Arabia, Her Experience In The Country
- More Backstage News on Raw Talent Meeting Called by Vince McMahon, WWE Maintaining Stance of ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Mechanical Problems’
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW’s Thunderdome Match, Communication Issues Leading to Problems in the Match
- Cody on What Grade He Would Give AEW Dynamite So Far, If AEW Prioritizes Spotfest Wrestling Over Story, Bischoff’s Wrestling Buffet Concept