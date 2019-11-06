Alexa Bliss Says Her Career Is ‘Just Fine’ After Injury Report

– Alexa Bliss isn’t sweating the status of her career in the wake of a new injury, swatting aside a question about if she should cut back. Bliss responded to a tweet asking if she should “cut back on the amount of dates or step down from being an active wrestler” after it was reported she was dealing with a shoulder injury, replying as you can see below.

It was confirmed on WWE Backstage that Bliss has an undisclosed injury, but it was said she will be back to the ring very soon.