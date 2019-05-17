wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Says Nikki Cross Is A Suitable Replacement For MITB, Bobby Fish Pays Tribute To His Uncle, Clip Of Street Profits Entering At NXT Event

May 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Alexa Bliss posted to Twitter just now, congratulating Nikki Cross on replacing her at Money in the Bank and saying that she is a suitable choice. Bliss was was pulled from the women’s ladder match for what is believed to be another concussion.

– NXT celebrated Bobby Fish’s uncle at a recent live event, who is a Korean War veteran.

– WWE has posted a clip of the Street Profits making their entrance at last night’s NXT live event.

