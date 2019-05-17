WWE News: Alexa Bliss Says Nikki Cross Is A Suitable Replacement For MITB, Bobby Fish Pays Tribute To His Uncle, Clip Of Street Profits Entering At NXT Event

– Alexa Bliss posted to Twitter just now, congratulating Nikki Cross on replacing her at Money in the Bank and saying that she is a suitable choice. Bliss was was pulled from the women’s ladder match for what is believed to be another concussion.

Couldn’t think of a more suitable replacement for #MITB than @NikkiCrossWWE … congrats love & show the world 🤑 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 17, 2019

There are no words….. XXXXX https://t.co/aAXdEMhDZ1 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 17, 2019

– NXT celebrated Bobby Fish’s uncle at a recent live event, who is a Korean War veteran.

Almost 90 years old, a Korean War Veteran and Uncle to @theBobbyFish —#UncleBill is undoubtedly UNDISPUTED! #NXTBethlehem pic.twitter.com/V2rEqUFkk4 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 17, 2019

– WWE has posted a clip of the Street Profits making their entrance at last night’s NXT live event.