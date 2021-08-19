Alexa Bliss Says Ryan Cabrera Is The One Planning Their Wedding

In an interview with ET Online, Alexa Bliss revealed that her fiance Ryan Cabrera is the one planning their wedding as she’s not a ‘wedding person’. Here are highlights:

On having his support: “Ryan is super supportive. He watches every Monday Night Raw and he comes to as many of my shows as he can. He loves it, he thinks it is so fun.”

On how they met: “We met because there was a rumor that we were dating and we didn’t know each other yet, so whoever was running his social media at the time was liking a bunch of my tweets, and WWE fans are very passionate and very passionate about what goes on in our character’s lives as well as our personal lives, so there were a few people that made these Instagram accounts saying that we were dating and tagged all of our friends. Miz [The Miz] called Ryan and said, ‘Oh, I heard you are linked to Alexa Bliss,’ and he was like, ‘What’s Alexa Bliss? I don’t know what that is,’ and then I get a call and they were like, ‘Hey, I heard you are dating Ryan’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know who that is,’ and we actually just started talking that way. We became friends and that turned into the most incredible relationship and now we are engaged, so it worked out for the best.”

On their wedding: “Everyone that knows us and knows Ryan, knows that it is Ryan’s wedding. I am not a wedding person, I never have been. He told me when we got engaged that you just have to show up, and I didn’t really believe him, but now I truly believe him because even my mom and my best friend are like, we don’t know what’s going on with the wedding,’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know either,’ but I know a majority of it is planned already. Ryan’s got it taken care of. He’s been waiting for this day — he’s told me, ‘I’ve been waiting for my wedding day forever,’ and he’s like, ‘I’ll plan it all. Everything. Just tell me what you like.’ Luckily, we have the same interests and same likes.”