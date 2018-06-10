Alexa Bliss Says Says She Had to Take Her Opportunities in WWE, Talks Possible Ronda Rousey Match

Alexa Bliss spoke with Red Carpet Report at the WWE FYC Emmy event last week about her work on the main roster, a possible match with Ronda Rousey and more. Highlights are below per Wrestling Inc:

On fans having low expectations for her main roster debut: “I didn’t expect it, I knew when I was drafted to SmackDown Live I was one of the more underwhelming draft picks. I wasn’t featured in NXT, I never had a TakeOver match, I never held a title. I wasn’t a featured athlete. I knew going in to SmackDown Live, I had to kick down the door and take every opportunity for what it was and sometimes in WWE – and in life – those opportunities don’t come back.

On her gymnastics background helping with her wrestling training: “I would say so, it definitely helped me with the fundamentals, when I was in gymnastics the first things we learned was how to fall. My coach would push us off the balance beam and teach us how to fall. That helps with your body awareness, your air awareness, but even the training I had in cheerleading, gymnastics, bodybuilding, nothing prepares you for what you go through in the ring. It is such an unnatural movement and a high-risk movement and that’s where the training came into play at NXT. I would say it helped with my body and air awareness, but NXT is where I got my ring ability.”

On if being double-jointed would help her deal with Ronda Rousey’s armbar: “I think it might. I don’t want to test that theory just yet. Who knows? It might. Everyone has that breaking point, mine goes just a little bit further, let’s just keep our fingers crossed.”