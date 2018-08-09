Alexa Bliss Says She Sees the Flaws in Ronda Rousey’s Style, Talks Possible Evolution Opponent

– Alexa Bliss spoke with HollywoodLife for a new interview hyping her match with Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, plus more. Highlights are below:

On how she plans to beat Ronda Rousey: “You know, I have had many different opponents in the past two years. Sasha Banks. Bayley. Nia Jax. Everyone has their own unique style. My plan with Ronda is that I know her style, and I have watched her style. I kind of see the flaws in it. What I use to expose it will be the reason I capitalize on any opportunity I can.”

On a possible opponent at WWE Evolution: “I would love to be in the ring with Trish [Stratus] or Lita or anyone from the past. I wasn’t able to have that opportunity at the Women’s Royal Rumble because I was holding the title at the time. So, obviously being the champ, you can’t be in the Royal Rumble. If I could be in the ring with someone from the Royal Rumble that would be awesome to have that opportunity!”

On what’s left for her to accomplish: “You know, I feel like I have had a very fortunate time with WWE over the last two years. I went to my first WrestleMania as SmackDown Women’s Champion and then I went to my second WrestleMania as the Raw Women’s Champion. I have been very fortunate with the opportunities that I have been given and for me, I think I just want to elevate this Women’s Evolution and division. The women are stepping the game up, time and time again. That is what I really want to focus on because I pretty much done all what there is to do and I am grateful for that. So I am looking forward to the next generation coming in and see how we can elevate the Women’s Revolution together!”