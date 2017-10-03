wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Arrives in India, Alexa Bliss Says Time Has Passed Mickie James By
October 3, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a fallout video from last night’s WWE Raw. Bliss says if Mickie wants to face a younger, stronger, more talented version of herself at TLC then she will show Mickie why time has passed her by…
– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, revealing that he has arrived in Mumbai, India. Here is there to do promotional work for the company’s live events set for December…
Landed in Mumbai and was warmly greeted. A beautiful country with wonderful cultures, excited for my visit. @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/8xKrw2VPoN
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 3, 2017