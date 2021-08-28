Alexa Bliss Says WWE Is Her Home But She Wants To Try Acting

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/alexa-bliss-calls-wwe-home-would-try-more-acting target=new>Fightful), Alexa Bliss spoke about what she might be doing if she didn’t become a wrestler, noting that WWE is her home but she would love to try acting at some point.

She said: “If I wasn’t in this industry, I don’t know, that’s tough. I went to school for diet after having my eating disorder. So I don’t know if I’d be working at an eating disorder clinic or if I’d be pursuing acting. I’m very introverted as a person. I don’t think I would be able to pursue acting if it wasn’t for breaking out of my shell in WWE,” she said. “WWE will always be home. That’s always where I’ll be, but I would love to see what happens if I tried to go for acting. I’ve been working with an acting coach for the last ten months and everything I’m doing right now character-based wise is a lot of acting and a lot of fun. I would love to try that one day if the cards allow. That would definitely be a passion of mine. For now, WWE is home.”