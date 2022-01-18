Alexa Bliss Suggests ‘Seeing How Things Play Out’ As She Makes Her Way Back to Raw

Alexa Bliss appeared to offer some assurances for fans with her road back to Raw begun, saying that sometimes people need to be patient. As noted, the last couple weeks of Raw have had segments with Bliss in therapy addressing her oft-criticized character turn from the last year and a half.

Bliss posted to her Twitter account on Tuesday, writing simply:

“Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out …”

No word on what’s next for Bliss’ character or when we may see her live on the show.