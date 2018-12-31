Alexa Bliss Segment Announced For Next Week’s Raw

– Alexa Bliss will host a new talk show segment on next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on Monday’s episode thatr Bliss will host her firstg “A Moment of Bliss,” with Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey serving as her first guest.

The announcement comes after Bliss was, as all authority figures, removed from her position when the McMahons took back over Raw and Smackdown after TLC. Bliss has been recuperating from injury since before Survivor Series.

Raw airs next Monday on USA Network.