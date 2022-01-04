wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Segment, #1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
January 3, 2022 | Posted by
Alexa Bliss will begin her return to WWE Raw next week. On Monday’s episode of Raw, it was announced that Bliss’ “Journey Back to Raw” is set for next week.
Bliss has been off TV since WWE Extreme Rules, when she lost a Raw Women’s Championship match to Charlotte Flair and had her creepy doll friend Lilly destroyed by Flair. Bliss acknowledged back in November that she was off TV so she could have “time to heal,” with reports earlier stating she’d had sinus surgery.
Also set for next week is a #1 contender’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship pitting Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Bianca Belair against each other.
NEXT WEEK@AlexaBliss_WWE's journey back to #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/5ekBUiy1Qf
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2022
