WWE News: Alexa Bliss Sends Braun Strowman To Destroy Curt Hawkins, More Photos Of WWE Stars At Make-A-Wish Event,

– WWE did an angle during their live events this past weekend in which Curt Hawkins dissed Alexa Bliss, so she sent her Mixed Match Challenge partner Braun Strowman to destroy him.

– WWE has posted more photos of their stars at a Make-A-Wish celebration yesterday. It was held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square and included names like Sasha Banks, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Make-A-Wish President & CEO David Williams, The Hardys, Finn Balor and John Cena. Cena has granted over 550 wishes. He was there to honor WWE employee and Make-A-Wish supporter Sue Aitchihson with a $10,000 donation in her honor. WWE also honored nine current and two former Wish Kids, who were then brought to RAW.

McMahon said: “You are the most important part of what we do. WWE’s mission is to put smiles on people’s faces the world over. When we have the opportunity to meet kids like you and to see the smiles on your faces, that’s just about the best present we could ever receive.“