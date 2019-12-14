Alexa Bliss Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage

– Alexa Bliss will be the guest on next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. WWE announced on Friday night that Bliss will be the guest on next Tuesday’s episode, as you can see below.

Bliss returned to the ring a couple of weeks ago after several weeks out of action due to what was reportedly an injury. WWE Backstage airs Tuesday at 11 PM on FOX Sports 1.

