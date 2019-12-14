wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage
December 13, 2019
– Alexa Bliss will be the guest on next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. WWE announced on Friday night that Bliss will be the guest on next Tuesday’s episode, as you can see below.
Bliss returned to the ring a couple of weeks ago after several weeks out of action due to what was reportedly an injury. WWE Backstage airs Tuesday at 11 PM on FOX Sports 1.
This week on @WWE Backstage, the special guest will be #TheGoddess @AlexaBliss_WWE!
Tune in this TUESDAY at 11p ET for an ALL-NEW #WWEBackstage on @FS1. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/FrS3x0TtHb
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 14, 2019
