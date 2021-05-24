wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Shares An Embarrassing Story Of A Photo Shoot She Had Before WWE
May 24, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Alexa Bliss shared a photo from a shoot she had before she joined the WWE and told an embarrassing story to go with it.
She wrote: “Throwback to before WWE (21/22 maybe? ) … when I was in shape & did photo shoots… also fell down those stairs immediately after shot was taken.”
