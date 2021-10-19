wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Shares Clip During Raw, Possibly Teasing Return

October 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Alexa Bliss WWE Summerslam

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently took some time off in order to undergo a rumored sinus surgery procedure. During last night’s Raw, she tweeted a message with a clip of what appears to be her possibly going from her current character transitioning back into her more classic gimmick, possibly hinting at her eventual return. You can view that clip below.

During the WWE Draft earlier this month, Bliss was drafted to the Raw roster. The changes will go into effect starting with Raw’s new season on October 25.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading