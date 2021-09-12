Alexa Bliss Shares Details on ‘Travel Weekend From Hell’

– In a series of tweets, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss shared details on some difficulties on her traveling for WWE live events this week. As noted, she was in action at yesterday’s WWE house show in Washington, DC.

Earlier, Alexa Bliss wrote, “Travel weekend from hell…& it’s only day 2. #CancelledFlights #NoRentalCars I don’t miss this part of being on the road — at all, lol.” Later on she indicated she was having another flight delay, writing, “And let’s add another delay…”

Later on, a fan shared a gif of a previous segment with Bliss where she actually said on TV, “Everyone’s so hard to deal with. It’s been a travel week from hell!” She later responded on Twitter, writing, “It’s happened to me so many times, we had to put it on TV. [face palm]”

You can view Bliss’ Twitter posts below:

Travel weekend from hell … & it’s only day 2. #CancelledFlights #NoRentalCars I don’t miss this part of being on the road – at all lol 😂 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 12, 2021

And let’s add another delay … https://t.co/4WjseEjpXg — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 12, 2021