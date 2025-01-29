wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Shares Message Indicating She Will Be Preoccupied for a While
January 29, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously reported, recent plans for Alexa Bliss making her WWE TV return were scrapped because of a disagreement over her contract. Earlier today, Bliss shared a message and photo on social media, noting that if she’s needed she will be with her daughter for a while. She wrote in the caption, “If you need me. I’ll be here. For a while 🤍” You can view her tweet below.
It’s rumored that WWE planned an angle for Bliss to be involved with the Wyatt Sicks. However, it appears those plans have since changed.
If you need me. I’ll be here. For a while 🤍 pic.twitter.com/6DIVaPyhbQ
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Details On The Headliner For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame
- Tony Schiavone Praises Toni Storm & Mariah May Segment As One Of AEW’s Best
- PCO Talks TNA Exit, Issues With Management & Smashing Digital Title At People vs. GCW
- Matt Cardona Addresses Misconduct Allegations Against Vince McMahon, the Netflix Docuseries