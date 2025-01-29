– As previously reported, recent plans for Alexa Bliss making her WWE TV return were scrapped because of a disagreement over her contract. Earlier today, Bliss shared a message and photo on social media, noting that if she’s needed she will be with her daughter for a while. She wrote in the caption, “If you need me. I’ll be here. For a while 🤍” You can view her tweet below.

It’s rumored that WWE planned an angle for Bliss to be involved with the Wyatt Sicks. However, it appears those plans have since changed.