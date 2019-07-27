Alexa Bliss Shares Photos of New Tattoos

– WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss shared photos of her new tattoos on social media. One of them says, “Stand out.” The other says, “You can.” You can check out the images of her new tattoos she shared on Twitter below.

Bliss later revealed on her Instagram story that the “Stand Out” tattoo is a reference to the song “Stand Out” in A Goofy Movie (from the fictional pop star Powerline in the film).