Alexa Bliss has shortened up her hair ahead of Money in the Bank, and posted a look at it on social media. Bliss shared the photo on her Instagram stories, with the pink ends cut off and her hair now cut to about shoulder length.

You can see the pic below, as well as a comparison shot from last week when it was longer with the pink still in. Bliss is part of this Sunday’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the PPV.