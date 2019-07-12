WWE News: Alexa Bliss Says She Was the Sickest She’s Ever Been, Casting Call For Fight Like a Girl Series

– Alexa Bliss took to her Instagram account to give an update on her health after missing Raw due to illness. Bliss, who is teaming with Nikki Cross against Bayley in a handicap match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules, noted that she was “being the sickest I think I’ve ever been” for the past two weeks:

– WWE has posted the following casting call for their upcoming Fight Like a Girl series with Quibi. The series will see Stephanie McMahon team a female WWE star with a young woman struggling with a personal issue and help overcome their problem: