WWE News: Alexa Bliss Says She Was the Sickest She’s Ever Been, Casting Call For Fight Like a Girl Series
– Alexa Bliss took to her Instagram account to give an update on her health after missing Raw due to illness. Bliss, who is teaming with Nikki Cross against Bayley in a handicap match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules, noted that she was “being the sickest I think I’ve ever been” for the past two weeks:
– WWE has posted the following casting call for their upcoming Fight Like a Girl series with Quibi. The series will see Stephanie McMahon team a female WWE star with a young woman struggling with a personal issue and help overcome their problem:
WWE is looking for women who are ready to “Fight Like A Girl”
WWE is looking for women who are ready to make a change and to go on individual journeys of self-improvement to live, train and learn life lessons over a 10-week period as part of the new Quibi series “Fight Like A Girl,” featuring WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.
In each episode, WWE will pair a WWE Superstar with a young woman who is struggling with a personal issue. The Superstar will draw from their own experiences to help the trainee overcome their obstacles.
If you’re a woman looking for inspiration or motivation, looking to gain confidence or looking for a life-changing experience, please visit https://fightlikeagirl.castingcrane.com for more information.
