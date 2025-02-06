Alexa Bliss Signs With Paradigm Talent Agency

– As previously reported, Alexa Bliss’ huge ovation upon her long-awaited WWE return last weekend at the Royal Rumble was getting attention among Hollywood, and now she’s just lined up a big Hollywood deal. Deadline reports that the former WWE Women’s Champion has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency to represent her for career opportunities outside of the WWE ring.

Bliss is the latest WWE Superstar to sign with the agency, which also includes CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, Jade Cargill, and more. The move follows her recent return at the Royal Rumble, competing in the women’s Rumble match. It was Bliss’ first WWE appearance in nearly two years. She had taken a leave of absence from the ring after announcing her pregnancy.

Alexa Bliss has been with WWE since 2013 and currently boasts 10 million followers across her social media platforms. She is a former multi-time WWE Women’s Champion and a former two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion. Bliss reportedly signed a new five-year WWE contract ahead of her shocking return to the ring.