WWE News: Alexa Bliss Comments on Social Media Negativity, Toni Storm Deletes Accounts

– Alexa Bliss took a moment on Wednesday to spotlight the level of negativity that can be directed toward people on social media. Bliss posted to her Twitter account to point out the amount of negative comments she receives on a regular basis, as you can see below:

If I had a Nickel for every negative, judgmental & just straight up rude comment on social media this week. I could’ve retired yesterday. #CmonPeople pic.twitter.com/dyNHUBGrW5 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 2, 2019

– Meanwhile, Toni Storm has deleted her social media accounts. The NXT UK star, who was recently targeted with a hack of her accounts, has deleted both her Twitter and Instagram accounts per Wrestling Inc.