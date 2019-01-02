Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Comments on Social Media Negativity, Toni Storm Deletes Accounts

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss WrestleMania 34

– Alexa Bliss took a moment on Wednesday to spotlight the level of negativity that can be directed toward people on social media. Bliss posted to her Twitter account to point out the amount of negative comments she receives on a regular basis, as you can see below:

– Meanwhile, Toni Storm has deleted her social media accounts. The NXT UK star, who was recently targeted with a hack of her accounts, has deleted both her Twitter and Instagram accounts per Wrestling Inc.

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Toni Storm, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading