Alexa Bliss on the Women Headlining WrestleMania 35, Why She’s More Nervous to be Hosting Than Having a Match

– The National recently interviewed WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, who is hosting WrestleMania 35 this year. Below are some highlights.

Alexa Bliss on hosting WrestleMania 35: “I was very excited. Very nervous because I’ve never hosted anything this grand. I’ve hosted Moment of Bliss, which every time, ends up in a shambles and people are fighting. I’m hoping that WrestleMania goes smoother than that. I’m excited. We’ve had amazing people host WrestleMania. The New Day. The Rock. I’ve big shoes to fill but I’m hoping I can fill them.”

Alexa Bliss on how hosting is making her more nervous than a match: “I’d have to say hosting, because when you’re in the ring and you’re having a match at WrestleMania, the crowd is huge. But when you get in the ring, it’s the same size. That’s your comfort zone. It doesn’t matter how big the stadium is, the ring is always the same size. So when you get in the ring, and I’ve had two WrestleMania matches before, so when you get in the ring, it’s like a comfort zone. I’ve never hosted and had to speak in front of 80 to 100,000 people. So that’s gonna be probably my biggest challenge is being able to compose myself while speaking to that many people, because in a match, you can say anything and they don’t hear you.”

Her thoughts on women headlining the show: “I’m very happy for these women to have this opportunity, and it’s a celebration for all of us. We have three amazing athletes in the ring that are gonna be performing at their best for the main event at WrestleMania and I’m just really excited to see it happen.”

Alexa Bliss on her match with Sasha Banks in Abu Dhabi: “The match in Abu Dhabi was a lot of fun, we didn’t know how we were gonna be perceived or taken and it was actually great. It was so much fun and it was a very amazing moment in the women’s evolution because it showed that it’s not just a domestic movement, it’s an international movement, worldwide movement.”