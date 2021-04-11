Alexa Bliss Says There’s Still More For Her Character, Doesn’t See a Reason to Go Back Yet

Alexa Bliss is enjoying her run on the dark side with Bray Wyatt, and doesn’t see a reason to go back unless it fits the story. Bliss was a guest on the In the Kliq Podcast and talked about her current storyline and character, noting that there’s stil more to do with her.

“I’m having so much fun with this character right now, I don’t see any reason to just go back unless it makes sense story-wise,” she said (per Fightful). “There’s still more for this character to do because we haven’t seen this character in the ring really or what she is capable of. It’s something to explore and play with. I don’t see why I have to be one character or another. It can all be inter-mixed.”

Bliss is expected to be at The Fiend’s side as he faces Randy Orton tonight at WrestleMania 37.