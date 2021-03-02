Alexa Bliss Summons Evil Randy Orton On Raw (Clips)

Alexa Bliss has learned how to cast the Clone spell, using it against Randy Orton on Raw. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Orton interviewed by Kayla Braxton, who asked about last week when he fell prey to a curse by Bliss that caused him to cough up some black goo.

Orton said that he was done with this and that unless Bliss wants to end up like Bray Wyatt — burned alive — she’ll move on and stay away from him. That led to Bliss appearing on a screen with a demonic-looking box. Sadly, she did not summon a Cenobite; instead she summoned an evil clone of Orton’s. Ortclone said that Orton would come face-to-face with all his past actions. Orton then began coughing uncontrollably as his clone began to laugh.

