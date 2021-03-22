wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Summons The Fiend, Beats Randy Orton at WWE Fastlane (Pics, Video)
Alexa Bliss didn’t seem to need the help, but she brought the Fiend back anyway to defeat Randy Orton at WWE Fastlane. Bliss faced Orton at the PPV in a match that saw the Fiend’s favorite warlock play mind games with Orton, causing a wall of fire to appear between them and use telekinesis to make a lighting rig nearly fall on him before they ended up in the ring.
Bliss then taunted Orton as a burned, melted Fiend came up out of the ring behind Orton. While the Viper was distracted by the revived Fiend, Bliss shoved him forward right into a Sister Abigail by The Fiend. Bliss then sat on Orton for the pinfall.You can see clips and video from the match below, and our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.
What exactly does #TheViper @RandyOrton plan to do here?
The world is about to find out.#WWEFastlane ▶️ https://t.co/FfEMpIj6Du pic.twitter.com/9J4GG9VVU9
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
There's a scary amount of motivation in these eyes.#WWEFastlane @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/nwkm01adAn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2021
Let the games begin…#WWEFastlane @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/mE7oPUM3PV
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
What nightmares are made of.#WWEFastlane @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/X3BgfkENTL
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 22, 2021
HOW?!#WWEFastlane @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/0N0j5Nbg1l
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
Off to a 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 start…#WWEFastlane @AlexaBliss_WWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/Zi36HPoSGA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2021
Out of the ashes … THE FIEND HAS EMERGED?! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/eu0jfo031V
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
#TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt has helped @AlexaBliss_WWE defeat @RandyOrton. #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/u9GTamTFZu
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
ⱧɆ'₴ ⱧɆⱤɆ.😱👀#TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt makes his presence felt at #WWEFastlane!🔥 @RandyOrton @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/jjFKLnUnGf
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Calling An Audible During WWE Debut Match, Giving Mae Young An Angle Slam
- Jim Ross On Kazuchika Okada & Harold Meij Not Getting Along, Potential AEW & NJPW Supershow, Okada vs. Omega
- Barry Orton, Uncle Of Randy Orton, Dead At 62
- Daniel Bryan Reveals the Dream Matchups That Interest Him in AEW, ROH, NXT & NJPW