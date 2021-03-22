Alexa Bliss Summons The Fiend, Beats Randy Orton at WWE Fastlane (Pics, Video)

Alexa Bliss didn’t seem to need the help, but she brought the Fiend back anyway to defeat Randy Orton at WWE Fastlane. Bliss faced Orton at the PPV in a match that saw the Fiend’s favorite warlock play mind games with Orton, causing a wall of fire to appear between them and use telekinesis to make a lighting rig nearly fall on him before they ended up in the ring.

Bliss then taunted Orton as a burned, melted Fiend came up out of the ring behind Orton. While the Viper was distracted by the revived Fiend, Bliss shoved him forward right into a Sister Abigail by The Fiend. Bliss then sat on Orton for the pinfall.You can see clips and video from the match below, and our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.