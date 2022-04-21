wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Takes Ryan Cabrera’s Last Name After Wedding
April 21, 2022 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Alexa Bliss got married to Ryan Cabrera earlier this month. Now she has announced on Twitter that she also took his last name. Bliss, former real name Lexi Kaufman, will now be Lexi Cabrera.
She wrote: “New name. New frame of mind. #Cabrera”
New name. New frame of mind. #Cabrera
📸: Adam Kent Photography pic.twitter.com/TI0x2mmlV1
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 20, 2022
