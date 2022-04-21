wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Takes Ryan Cabrera’s Last Name After Wedding

April 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

As we previously reported, Alexa Bliss got married to Ryan Cabrera earlier this month. Now she has announced on Twitter that she also took his last name. Bliss, former real name Lexi Kaufman, will now be Lexi Cabrera.

She wrote: “New name. New frame of mind. #Cabrera

