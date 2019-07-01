wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Talks About Her Hell in a Cell Injury In 365 Clip, EVOLVE 129 Recap, Natalya Works Out With Sheamus

July 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw

– WWE has released a clip from the Alexa Bliss 365 special that debuted on the WWE Network last week, which features her talking about her injury at Hell in a Cell.

– WWN has released a recap of EVOLVE 129, which happened this past Saturday.

– The latest Celtic Warrior workout features Natalya.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading