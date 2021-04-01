Alexa Bliss Talks About Texts She Gets From Buddy Murphy After Posting Workout Pics

In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss revealed that Buddy Murphy sends her texts after she posts workout photos, asking her if the photos are staged.

She wrote: “Every time I post a pic of working out or equipment, I immediately get texts from @wwe_murphy asking if I’m really working out or if it’s just for the pic… not gonna lie, it’s about 50/50 … depending on the day it’s about envisioning people!”