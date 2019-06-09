Alexa Bliss ‘Thanks’ Becky Lynch & More For Her Championship Wins

– Alexa Bliss is working on her heel heat factor, taking shots at the women she beat for her championship reigns in WWE. As you can see below, the former Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion posted to Instagram to “thank” Bayley, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch for making her championship runs possible.

Bliss returned to the ring on last week’s Smackdown, earning a match with Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Stomping Grounds. She and Natalya headed to Saudi Arabia for a potential Super ShowDown match on Friday, but the Saudi government chose not to approve it.