In a recent interview with TV Insider, Alexa Bliss discussed choosing The Miz for the debut episode of her new ‘Uncool with Alexa Bliss’ podcast, working with WWE on projects outside of the ring, the evolution of her character with The Fiend storyline, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

On the evolution of her character within the storyline with The Fiend: “I love anything that is different and out-of-the-box. I love being able to evolve and change the character and spike people’s interest. I think that is what we’ve been doing with The Fiend. Everyone knows I love promos and to be able have a microphone and portray a character. It’s my favorite thing to do, so the fact I was able to try something new I’m having a lot of fun and excited to see where it goes.”

On choosing The Miz for the debut episode of the podcast: “I think Miz and I get along so well. He has such a big personality, and you have to kick it off with a strong personality. The stories he tells, it’s a perfect episode to start it out. It shows this is what the podcast is and about. The Miz is the perfect debut episode because his stories are so relatable to what the podcast is about.”

On working with WWE on things outside of the ring: “The WWE umbrella is so big that there really isn’t anything we can’t do. It was something I was surprised about, especially with the podcast. There were certain things I thought about like, “Can I say this? Can I not say this? Can we talk about this?” They were like, “Yeah, talk about whatever you want.” It’s my first podcast and something I’m doing outside the ring and the talk show you see on Raw and SmackDown. This is something very real. The one thing I would hate it to be is censored, so it’s great that it is very uncensored, real. Just really two people talking and me fangirling out over some of my guests. People don’t realize how big the WWE umbrella really is and how much opportunity there is within that. We have UpUpDownDown and other podcasts. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more things coming out of WWE.”