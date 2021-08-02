Alexa Bliss Throws Out First Pitch At Chicago White Sox Game

Alexa Bliss and fiancé Ryan Cabrera were at the Chicago White Sox game against the Cleveland Indians where Bliss threw out the first pitch. She overthrew the pitch and explained on her Instagram Story (via Wrestling Inc) that she was told to “aim high.” The White Sox went on to defeat the Indians, 2-1.

Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho Gaúcho was also at the game and met Bliss.

These two make a great (tag) team. Thanks for hanging out with us, @AlexaBliss_WWE & @RyanCabrera! pic.twitter.com/G4CTBk7yqu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2021

Thanks for coming on (the way) down to the ballpark, @RyanCabrera! pic.twitter.com/1G3kaWbgVZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 1, 2021