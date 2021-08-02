wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Throws Out First Pitch At Chicago White Sox Game
Alexa Bliss and fiancé Ryan Cabrera were at the Chicago White Sox game against the Cleveland Indians where Bliss threw out the first pitch. She overthrew the pitch and explained on her Instagram Story (via Wrestling Inc) that she was told to “aim high.” The White Sox went on to defeat the Indians, 2-1.
Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho Gaúcho was also at the game and met Bliss.
These two make a great (tag) team. Thanks for hanging out with us, @AlexaBliss_WWE & @RyanCabrera! pic.twitter.com/G4CTBk7yqu
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2021
Twisted Bliss.
Cc: @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/iQodEM0RPf
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 1, 2021
Thanks for coming on (the way) down to the ballpark, @RyanCabrera! pic.twitter.com/1G3kaWbgVZ
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 1, 2021
From @AlexaBliss_WWE Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/t9kjjhOgXd
— AlexaBliss.net | Alexa Bliss Fansite (@AlexaFansite) August 1, 2021
No way Alexa Bliss met bloody Brazilian legend Ronaldinho 😱 pic.twitter.com/XrHbmNNsNs
— Nathan 💙💛 (@WWELUFC) August 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs
- Note on CM Punk Possibly Using Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ in AEW
- Bruce Prichard On Where Trish Stratus Ranks Among Best Women’s Stars In WWE History, Trish’s Impact On Women’s Wrestling
- Jeff Jarrett Reportedly No Longer Working With WWE, Reason For His Exit