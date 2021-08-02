wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Throws Out First Pitch At Chicago White Sox Game

August 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss Raw Talk

Alexa Bliss and fiancé Ryan Cabrera were at the Chicago White Sox game against the Cleveland Indians where Bliss threw out the first pitch. She overthrew the pitch and explained on her Instagram Story (via Wrestling Inc) that she was told to “aim high.” The White Sox went on to defeat the Indians, 2-1.
Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho Gaúcho was also at the game and met Bliss.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading