wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Torches Randy Orton With Fire Blast to End Raw (Clips)
Alexa Bliss is apparently a warlock with the Fiend as a patron, blasting Randy Orton with her burning hands to end tonight’s Raw. D&D jokes aside, Bliss did end the show by appearing in the ring when the main event match between Randy Orton and Triple H was cut short by the lights going out.
When they somewhat came back, The Game was no where to be found but Bliss was in the corner. As Orton watched, she took a few steps closer, put her hand under her chin and then launched a fire blast that hit Orton full in the face. Orton went down flailing and the announcers speculated that he may have been blinded before Raw went off the air. You can see clips of the match and segment below:
HERE. WE. GO!#WWERaw @TripleH @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/530xX58vpM
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021
What in the world is going on right now?!#WWERaw @RandyOrton @TripleH pic.twitter.com/HQvmjOxPV0
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021
OH 🤬!#WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/cJ0GeSP3Ye
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021
Out goes @TripleH, in comes @AlexaBliss_WWE … and she brought the 🔥🔥🔥 to @RandyOrton!
What did we just witness on #WWERaw?! pic.twitter.com/kjTUvfXO1F
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Justin Roberts On The Importance of AEW Dark, Says He’d Like A Show With 20 Matches
- Cody Rhodes On Brodie Lee Squashing Him For TNT Title, Their Dog Collar Match, Original Plan For Lee’s AEW Debut
- Steve Austin On The Undertaker Breaking Kayfabe, Broken Skull Sessions Interviews, Straight Up Steve Austin Season Two
- Conrad Thompson On If Starrcast Could Return in 2021, Whether Vince McMahon Would Ever Do the Convention