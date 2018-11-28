Alexa Bliss is Training at The WWE Performance Center

Alexa Bliss has been out of in ring action for a while, and has missed the WWE Evolution PPV. There were reports that Bliss was dealing with multiple concussions, but Bliss has repeatedly denied she was retiring. The speculation picked up more momentum when Bliss was put in charge of the Raw Women’s division on Monday.

She posted the following today from the WWE Performance Center, in the ring with one of WWE’s trainers, as she looks to be beginning the process to get cleared.