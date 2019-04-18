wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Trains With Mike Quackenbush, Zack Ryder Reflects On His Career
– Alexa Bliss noted on Twitter that she recently trained with Mike Quackenbush.
Thanks for the training today @MikeQuackenbush !!! #wweperformancecenter
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 18, 2019
– Zack Ryder spoke about his thirteen years in WWE and spoke about going through various highs and lows.
13 years in @wwe…roller coaster ride of a career…highs and a lot of lows…you can’t just love the business during the highs…you really need to love it during the lows…it makes the highs that much sweeter…someway…somehow…I always come back. #StillHere #AlwayzReady pic.twitter.com/GUPV5gYefQ
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 18, 2019
