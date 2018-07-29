Alexa Bliss Discusses Getting Two Wins in One Night at Money in the Bank and Her Biggest Fear During the Ladder Match

– As previously reported, Alexa Bliss was recently interviewed by the Cheap Seats podcast, and she discussed winning Money in the Bank and the women’s title at Money in the Bank earlier this year. Below are some additional highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Alexa Bliss on her two victories during Money in the Bank: “That has to definitely be up there at the time. Winning your first title – nothing can ever get in the way of that, but that was definitely up there. Perhaps at number two. Two victories in one night is something that hasn’t happened to me before. So that definitely has to be very top. I was so nervous too because I wasn’t sure that I would have been able to reach the briefcase. That was my biggest concern.”

Alexa Bliss on her biggest concern during the ladder match: “Um, I’m not afraid of heights, but if I was I wouldn’t be able to do it. It is so high up there. The thing is, you have the ladder, which is twelve to fourteen feet when you are standing on it. Plus, when you look down there are three feet from the bottom of the ring up into the ground. So you are that much higher.”