Alexa Bliss Says She’s Unlocked Something Truly Evil, Introduces New Friend on Raw (Clips)

Alexa Bliss has been awakened to something new, and she has a new friend that she revealed on Raw. Bliss appeared in a segment on tonight’s show in which she addressed her apparent distraction of The Fiend that caused the latter to lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Bliss has a segment of her Alexa’s Playground segment, in which she talked about how she had her life changed by darkness, which protected her and taught her everything before it went away. SHe noted that she started to realize she didn’t need the darkness and suggested that The Fiend was just in her way and not helping her. She then said that she’s unlocked something “truly evil” and then showed off her new friend Lily, a creepy sock puppet doll.

You can see a clip of the segment below: