Alexa Bliss Gives Update After Getting Busted Open On WWE Smackdown

Alexa Bliss says she’s okay after she was busted open on last night’s WWE Smackdown. Bliss got bloodied during her match with Roxanne Perez on Friday’s episode and she took to Twitter to assure fans that she’s okay.

She wrote in response to a fan’s inquiry:

“I’m 1000000% totally Fine 🙂 thank you”

Bliss lost the match via roll-up to Perez after being drawn to the outside by Raquel Rodriguez to make the save for Charlotte Flair. Bliss and Flair will challenge Perez and Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.