WWE News: Alexa Bliss Vows To Continue Her Moment Of Bliss at Extreme Rules, Buddy Murphy Reacts To Last Night’s 205 Live Main Event, Sanity Comments on Attacking New Day

– Alexa Bliss posted the following on Twitter, vowing to keep her moment of Bliss at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV…

I have turned every single opportunity into a championship. EVERY SINGLE ONE! I hope everyone enjoys this long, wonderful #MomentOfBliss…because it’ll only continue after #ExtremeRules. — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 3, 2018

– Following last night’s WWE 205 Live, Buddy Murphy commented on the excellent main event he and Mustafa Ali put on…

Live shot of the venue after #205live 🤫 pic.twitter.com/v0UcvT7QzC — WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) July 4, 2018

– During last night’s WWE Smackdown, Sanity attacked the New Day during their pancake eating contest. Young says that they don’t need to explain and that chaos is difficult to explain…

