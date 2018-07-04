Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Vows To Continue Her Moment Of Bliss at Extreme Rules, Buddy Murphy Reacts To Last Night’s 205 Live Main Event, Sanity Comments on Attacking New Day

July 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw WWE MITB Money in the Bank

– Alexa Bliss posted the following on Twitter, vowing to keep her moment of Bliss at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV…

– Following last night’s WWE 205 Live, Buddy Murphy commented on the excellent main event he and Mustafa Ali put on…

– During last night’s WWE Smackdown, Sanity attacked the New Day during their pancake eating contest. Young says that they don’t need to explain and that chaos is difficult to explain…

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, WWE, WWE Extreme Rules, WWE Raw, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading