Alexa Bliss Wants Another Tag Team Title Run, Talks Transition to Babyface

Alexa Bliss spoke with Metro UK about working with Nikki Cross, wanting another shot at the Women’s Tag Team Titles and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On wanting another run at the Women’s Tag Team Titles: “I would love for us to go for the tag team championships again. We’re establishing the women’s tag division still, and there’s no better place to showcase the titles than at WrestleMania! I think our women’s tag division has some of the most talented women on the roster, you just don’t see that because the tag division is so new and it’s not getting as big of a spotlight. But it’s just a matter of time because the titles area so new, and I think WrestleMania is the perfect spotlight for it!”

On working as a babyface: “It’s been very interesting, being the bad guy for six years and then all of a sudden being told, ‘Oh you’re a good guy.’ So I’m definitely working on getting rid of those bad guy tendencies – it’s still in my nature to scream at the ref and throw a temper tantrum in the ring, but hopefully I can gear it towards another direction!”

On being allowed to react to Cross’ antics more naturally as a face: “A lot of times I just don’t keep a straight face. When I was a bad guy, I used to have to keep a straight face all the time, even when stuff was funny. I find that when I’m a good guy I can just laugh things off and it doesn’t really break character that much.”