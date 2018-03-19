 

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Wants to End Asuka’s ‘Stupid Streak’, New Video Looks At John Cena And Nikki Bellia’s MSG Match

March 19, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Asuka Alexa Bliss Raw

– In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss said she will end Asuka’s streak on tonight’s episode of RAW.

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video which looks at John Cena and Nikki Bella’s mixed tag match at Madison Square Garden against Elias and Sonya Deville.

