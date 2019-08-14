wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Wants To Team With Braun Strowman Against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch
August 14, 2019 | Posted by
Alexa Bliss wants to bring Team Little Big back together. During an interview with SportsKeeda, Bliss said that she wants to team with Braun Strowman to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match.
She said: “I would love to see Team Little Big return to action. We had a lot of fun doing the Mixed Match challenge and if anyone would be able to come up and face Becky and Seth, it would be us for sure.“
More Trending Stories
- Bill Dundee Recalls Putting A Gun To Randy Savage’s Head
- Steve Austin On Whether He Ever Shot Down Attitude Era Angles That He Thought Went Too Far
- Jim Ross Weighs in on What Harley Race’s Legacy Is In Wrestling
- Bruce Prichard on Why WWE Unified the World Titles in 2001, How a Healthy Triple H Would Have Changed Things