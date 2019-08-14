wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Wants To Team With Braun Strowman Against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

August 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss wants to bring Team Little Big back together. During an interview with SportsKeeda, Bliss said that she wants to team with Braun Strowman to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match.

She said: “I would love to see Team Little Big return to action. We had a lot of fun doing the Mixed Match challenge and if anyone would be able to come up and face Becky and Seth, it would be us for sure.

