WWE News: Alexa Bliss Says Voice Acting Is a Future Goal, Becky Lynch Shares Pic With Her Daughter

– Alexa Bliss would like to do a little bit of voice acting, revealing that it’s a goal of hers to voice an animated character. The Raw star, who has already qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match for next month’s PPV of the same name, posted to Twitter on Monday to share the goal, writing:

“I think being the voice of an animated character would be so much fun- future goal”

I think being the voice of an animated character would be so much fun- future goal🤘🏻 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 18, 2022

– Becky Lynch shared a photo of herself with her and Seth Rollins’ daughter Roux over the weekend. Lynch, who is set to face Asuka tonight on Raw, for a spot in the Money in the Bank match, posted the photo from Mount Rushmore and captioned it:

“All for you kid.”