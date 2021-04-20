WWE News: Alexa Bliss Issues a Warning to Raw Women’s Division, Lana & Naomi Beat Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

– Alexa Bliss gave us a bit of backstory on her new friend Lilly on Raw while also issuing a warning to the women’s division. WWE aired a segment on Raw where Bliss told a story about how she and her doll friend have been friends for some time and Lilly once made her break a little girls’ arm on the playground. She noted that Lilly has no problem letting people know if she doesn’t like something, and said that Lilly doesn’t like “all the little girls on the Raw roster.” You can see the clip below:

– WWE also posted the following clip of Lana and Naomi getting a win over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler after Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke distracted Jax: