Alexa Bliss Was Very Scared After Receiving Her Second Concussion

In an interview with The New York Post, Alexa Bliss spoke about how she reacted after getting her second concussion and how she was worried about her in-ring future. Here are highlights:

On getting her second concussion: “Absolutely, I think after the second concussion I was very worried about not being able to get back in the ring, especially because I didn’t know what was going on with my brain. There’s so many different types of concussions and I didn’t know that at the time. Each one had to be treated differently and the fact that I didn’t know what was going on with my brain and didn’t know until I saw the concussion specialist, it made me very scared.”

On meeting concussion expert Dr. Michael Collins over her injury: “The stuff that he [Dr. Collins] taught me about concussions and injury has been so mind opening and mind blowing, actually. It made me feel like for the first time that I actually was in control of my own injury and actually well aware of what was going on in my brain and it made me feel so much better about returning to the ring because concussions are a scary thing. But the way they explained it, it made it seem tolerable and the fact that you could make a full recovery, and them being certain of that, just made me feel that much better.”

On WWE needing to build more stars: “We need to keep developing these characters and giving them exposure because the more people that are built, the more people we have to work with and the more stories we get to tell.”