Alexa Bliss Would Have Liked Being a General Manager If She’d Been Forced to Retire From Ring

– Alexa Bliss spoke with Fightful for a new interview and discussed her time off due to injury, what she would have done if she’d had to retire and more. You can see highlights below:

On what she did during her time off: “I bought a house. And I decorated a house and I did life things, you know what I mean? You don’t realize the stuff that you take for granted like picking out decorations for a house. Because you just don’t have time to do it. I got to spend time with my animals, which is nice, my family. It was a nice refresher. I needed that, even though it was unfortunate how I got the breather, I needed the breather and I felt like I was ready to come back re-inspired.”

On what she would have done if she’d had to retire from the ring: “I don’t know (what I would have done). If I wouldn’t have been able to come back– WWE’s been incredible in helping me with all my injuries and everything. They sought out the best medical team for me and they were incredible by giving me A Moment of Bliss. So maybe more of that route. Maybe General Manager. I like to boss people around so I think it would have been okay. I don’t know, but I’m very fortunate to be back in the ring and I’m happy with where I am now.”