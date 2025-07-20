Alexa Bliss Reflects On Being In WWE For Over A Decade

In an interview with The Nikki & Brie Show (via Wrestling Inc), Alexa Bliss spoke about being a part of the WWE roster for over a decade and how she’s evolved her character. Bliss will team with Charlotte Flair to challenge for the women’s tag team titles at Summerslam in two weeks.

She said: “I’ve been signed to WWE for over 13 years, on the main roster almost 10. Time flies so quick, it’s so crazy. I look back, and I’ve been so many different versions of this character, but each one kinda served its purpose for that time period. For me, it was always evolving, it’s hard as a woman in the company to evolve your character and to keep getting booked in spots for matches. I think, for me, if I can keep recreating myself, then there’s more opportunity to have storylines with more people on the roster, especially now with so many women coming up, we have literally every type of woman on the roster now, and it’s awesome.“