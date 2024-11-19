Alexa Bliss on a WWE Return: ‘Unfortunately, Not Up To Me’

– In some posts on social media yesterday, former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss commented on her whereabouts, writing, “Where’s Alexa…” in an initial post on X. She later responded to another user who wrote, “That’s good question can you help us with the answers if you want Alexa Bliss.” Bliss replied, “Unfortunately, not up to me🫶🏻” You can view that exchange below.

Bliss last appeared at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event. She’s since been off TV, as she and husband Ryan Cabrera were becoming parents. Bliss and Cabrera later welcomed their first child, daughter Hendrix, last year.