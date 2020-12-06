Alexander Hammerstone Interview Set For This Week’s MLW Fusion

National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone will speak on this week’s MLW Fusion. MLW announced on Sunday morning that Hammerstone will be interviewed by Alicia Atout on Wednesday’s show, as you can see via the below announcement:

New York — Major League Wrestling today announced that MLW broadcast correspondent Alicia Atout has landed an exclusive interview with National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone for this Wednesday, December 9 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

Following CONTRA Unit’s plot to take out Alex Hammerstone via Mads Krügger’s brutal assault of Hammerstone 3 weeks ago, Hammerstone has a lot to say and he’ll go on the record with Alicia Atout this Wednesday night.

Hammerstone, who was placed on the injured reserve list by league physician Dr. Sweglar, has protested being forced into being inactive. This, despite a rib contusion, hyperflexion of the neck and transverse myelitis, among other injuries.

Hammerstone, who has been ranked #1 in MLW for nearly 18 months, has led the charge against CONTRA, including uniting MLW’s wrestlers to fight back and retake control of the league and ignite the restart.

Alicia Atout has confirmed Hammerstone will provide an update on his health as well as news that he promises will send shockwaves throughout the league.

What scoops will Alicia Atout score when she interviews Hammerstone?

Tune in this Wednesday at 7pm ET to find out!

Also scheduled:

•World Tag Team Championship: Ross & Marshall Von Erich (c) vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch)

•Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday – Semi-Finals of Opera

•The debut of Violence is Forever